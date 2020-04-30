Department of Public Safety reopens facilities to public starting today

The Department of Public Safety announces it will reopen for services to the public today at select locations.

"In accordance with Governor Stitt's 'Open Up and Recover Safely' Plan, we will be bringing employees back to work, so we can resume the critical services we provide to Oklahomans," DPS Commissioner John Scully said. "We will do this in a safe manner that protects the health and lives of our workers and the citizens that visit our offices."

All employees returning from teleworking will be evaluated and monitored as well as questioned to ensure they have not come in contact with anyone who has shown symptoms of COVID-19. The first order of business will be to thoroughly sanitize work stations.

Select DPS driver license offices will be open to the public today by appointment only. To make an appointment, visit www.ok.gov/dps and click on "Online Services." Every person visiting a DPS facility will be required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth and will also have their temperature checked. Guests will have to furnish their own mask. Only people with appointments will be allowed inside the building, and only in a volume that will allow for social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Drive tests continue to be suspended and DPS has a target date of May 15 to resume those. While DPS won't be conducting these tests, anyone with a learner's permit can contact a Class D Commercial Driving Education School with a DPS-certified designated examiner to take that test.