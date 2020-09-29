Derryberry to be sworn in Wednesday as new LeFlore County Sheriff

LeFlore County’s new sheriff, Rodney Derryberry, will begin his duties after being sworn into office at noon Wednesday inside the LeFlore County Court House.

Derryberry defeated current LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards 1,867-836 in the Aug. 25 run-off election.

In the June 30 election, Derryberry had 2,013 votes to Edwards’ 1,427 and Dwayne Frizzell’s 1,062, but Derryberry did not receive the necessary percentage of votes to be named the winner, so he and Edwards had to be in the Aug. 25 run-off election.

Originally, Derryberry wasn’t going to be sworn in until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, but it was announced at the Sept. 21 LeFlore County Commissioners meeting by Board Chairman Lance Smith that both Derryberry and Edwards agreed to let Derryberry be sworn in at noon Wednesday.