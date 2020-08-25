Derryberry elected new LeFlore County Sheriff

There will be a new LeFlore County Sheriff when 2021 hits as Rodney Derryberry won his run-off election against current County Sheriff Donnie Edwards 1,867 to 836 in Tuesday's election.

Derryberry and Edwards were 1-2 in the June 30 election, with Derryberry getting 2,013 votes to Edwards' 1,427 — a difference of 586 votes.

Derryberry's margin of victory Tuesday night was 1,031.

In the Red Oak Schools Bond Election, it passed with flying colors, 223 to 87 — with both LeFlore County eligible voters each voting yes. The bond had to pass by at least 60 percent, and it passed 71.94 percent to 28.06 percent.

There was one other Republican run-off election for those who lived in the southern part of LeFlore County, the Republican candidate for the District 5 seat in the Oklahoma State Senate.

In LeFlore County, Justin Jackson won 497-419 over George Burns. However, in the total District 5 area which not only includes LeFlore County, but McCurtain, Pushmataha, Atoka and Choctaw counties as well, Burns got a narrow victory over Jackson — 2,102 votes to 2,080.

In the June 30 primary for the State Senate District 5 seat, Burns won in LeFlore County with 546 votes to Jackson's 401, which would seem to make it a logical conclusion that some of the county backers for Jimmy Westbrook, the third person in the June 30 primary for the seat, went to Jackson's side of the fence.