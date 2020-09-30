Derryberry sworn in as new LeFlore County Sheriff

Rodney Derryberry was sworn in as the new LeFlore County Sheriff at high noon Wednesday on the east steps of the LeFlore County Court House.

Derryberry won the Aug. 25 run-off election over then-LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards, who agreed to resign at noon Wednesday as it was reported by LeFlore County Commissioners Board Chairman Lance Smith at the board’s Sept. 21 meeting.

The newly-sworn in sheriff knows what he would like to do on his first day, and subsequent days, in office.

“It’s Day 1,” Derryberry said. “I’m going to meet with the people who work for us. I’ve been looking at our budgets and finances, going over all of that. I’m just going to let the people know that new leadership is here, and I’ll be looking into a lot of stuff so we can better serve the public. It’s going to be different leadership. It’s going to be different guidance and different policies. There’s going to be a lot that will be implemented, and that’s going to take over a period of 12 months.”