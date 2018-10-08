Despite playing better, OSU still falters at home against Iowa State

Two weeks ago, the Oklahoma State Cowboys football team was coming off a rather embarrassing 41-17 home loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in which OSU coach Mike Gundy used phrases in his postgame press conference like, “We got outplayed,” “We got outcoached,” and “They wanted it more.”

The good news was the Cowboys did not play as poorly as on that night against the Red Raiders, but the bad news was the Pokes still couldn’t make plays while Iowa State did as the visiting Cyclones left Saturday with a 48-42 road victory over the Cowboys in front of 52,995 fans at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.