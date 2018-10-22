Despite Tulsa loss to Arkansas, Spiro senior shines for Golden Hurricane
By:
Mike Moguin
Monday, October 22, 2018
It was another fine day for Spiro native McKinley Whitfield, but once again his team finished on the short end of the scoreboard. This time, Tulsa was dealt a 23-0 shutout loss to Arkansas Saturday on Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Whitfield finished the day as the second-leading tackler with season-high 11, eight of which were solo to lead the team in that spot, and three pass break-ups in addition to his pick. The game was his 10th to have double digits in tackles in his four-year TU career and the second time he’s done so this season.
