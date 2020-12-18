Dialysis Neighbors helping dialysis patients by sewing zippers in sweat shirt sleeves

Dialysis Neighbors Terry McGough, left, and Peggy Self display one of their many zippered-sleeve sweat shirts that their organization has sewn to help dialysis patients who get cold during their treatments. PDN photo by Tom Firme
Friday, December 18, 2020

Dialysis Neighbors helping neighbors is the story of Peggy Self and Terry McGough.
Self and McGough started putting zippers in sleeves of sweat shirts for dialysis patients who get cold during treatment.
Self said the group has completed 55 shirts to date, and all have been given to patients.
If you would like to help sew zippers into sweat shirts and/or donate sweat shirts or money, call Self at (918) 721-4706.

