Dialysis Neighbors helping dialysis patients by sewing zippers in sweat shirt sleeves
Friday, December 18, 2020
Dialysis Neighbors helping neighbors is the story of Peggy Self and Terry McGough.
Self and McGough started putting zippers in sleeves of sweat shirts for dialysis patients who get cold during treatment.
Self said the group has completed 55 shirts to date, and all have been given to patients.
If you would like to help sew zippers into sweat shirts and/or donate sweat shirts or money, call Self at (918) 721-4706.
