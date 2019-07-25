A different kind of food truck

It is often hard to ask for help when one needs it, but a local group that has been helping veterans for many years is stepping out to help the community as a whole, and has done so against all odds.

Many residents in need noticed the absence of the now-anticipated Tulsa Food Bank truck, last month. Co-sponsored by the Poteau branch of Disabled American Veterans, the truck is scheduled to make an appearance in the Donald W. Reynolds Center parking lot every other month. June's visit, though, had to be put off until Wednesday while a comprehensive inventory of received items was completed by the Tulsa Food Bank.

Tickets for the bank were available beginning in the last week of June, and could be obtained either at the Poteau DAV, or the Poteau Chamber of Commerce, as per usual. A ticket is not required to obtain food assistance, but those with tickets will receive products first

"The food bank contacted us, and we took it on as a community project," said Wanda Ludwig with the DAV. "Last year, we were here once every three months, but we were able to up that to every other month, this year. Folks receive one ticket per household, no matter how many residents are in that household, per food bank policy. They will need their name and proof of residence in LeFlore County. Whatever food is left is distributed to those without tickets. If there is anything left subsequently, we distribute that surplus to local food banks."

The next visit should still be in August, getting things back on schedule, but that is yet to be confirmed by the Tulsa Food Bank. Keep an eye on your Poteau Daily News and the Poteau Chamber's Calendar of Events at http://www.poteauchamber.com/chamberevents for more information.