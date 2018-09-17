Disappointing home loss Saturday for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks were hoping that returning to the friendly confines of Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was going to bring some good luck for them, especially after losing a heart-breaking 34-27 road loss a week before in Fort Collins, Colo., to Colorado State. It didn’t happen, not even close.

The Hogs were completely embarrassed by the North Texas Mean Green, who left home for Denton with a 44-17 rout of Arkansas.