Donating Blood for Those in Need

Tomi Caudell, right, donates blood while Oklahoma Blood Institute technician Corey Pearson watches the monitor Wedneday morning during the blood drive at Carl Albert State College’s Hamilton Complex. There will be a blood drive from 2-6 this afternoon at Anytime Fitness in Poteau. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, January 20, 2021

