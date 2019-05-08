Donation

Local insurance agent John Hamilton, far right, donates a $671 check to the Poteau Pirates baseball team Wednesday afternoon at the Anetta Spencer Fieldhouse at Town Creek Park. Representing the Pirates are, from left, coach Andy Perdue and senior players Atticus Pate, Bryson Myers, Clay Cross and Carson Cheek. The amount was derived by adding some of Poteau’s offensive and pitching numbers together. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, May 8, 2019

