Downtown Poteau Halloween Walk details set

The annual Downtown Poteau Halloween Walk returns 3:30-5:30 pm. Oct. 31 along Dewey Avenue.

Everyone is invited to trick or treat. Children will walk along the sidewalk with the flow of traffic as local businesses and organizations hand out candy. From the west, walkers should start at Bridgman's Furniture (Peters and Dewey) and from the east start at Evans and Miller Funeral Home (Harper and Dewey).

There will be a Zumba performance at 4:30 p.m. and costume contest at 5 p.m. sponsored by Roberta's Cafe.