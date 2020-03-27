DPS launches online renewal of driver licenses, ID cards

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased efforts to encourage residents to stay in their homes to slow the spread of the virus, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is announcing the launch of online renewals and replacements for Class D driver licenses and identification cards.

Customers can complete the application by going to www.dps.ok.gov and clicking on "online services." They can also find a link at my.ok.gov as well. Customers will have to create an account at my.ok.gov. In order to use this service, the customer's previous renewal must have been made in person. The only exception to this is customers (including spouses and dependents) who are active duty or civilian contractors with the Armed Forces of the United States. A customer may only renew or replace their driver license if their driving privilege is in good standing and Oklahoma address is correct and current. You can update your Oklahoma address online at https://wa1.dps.state.ok.us/addresschange.

A customer may use this procedure to renew or replace a Class D license or ID Card only. Renewals may be made up to one (1) year early. Replacements can be obtained any time during the four-year period the license is valid. Commercial Driver Licenses (Class A, B, or C) require an appearance before an dexaminer for clearance.

Customers choosing online renewal will have the option to pay online by credit card or click "pay later" to mail a check. The new driver license or identification card will then be sent to the customer by mail.