Driver license systems down statewide

The state Department of Public Safety on Tuesday announced that a power outage on Sunday morning caused a computer hardware problem, and the driver license system is down at all driver liscence sites across the state.

DPS and all tag agencies are unable to process driver licenses or identification requests at this time. DPS is working with the vendor who supplies the hardware to fix the problem," DPS said.

It is currently unknown how long this process will take. All driver license stations and all tag agencies are affected by this issue. Updates will be given through social media.