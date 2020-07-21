DUI charges filed against Texas man in Sunday afternoon's car chase

A criminal driving under the influence (DUI) charge was filed against a Texas man who led multiple authorities on a car chase that began at approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday on South Broadway Avenue in Poteau.

Conor M. McLaughlin, 39, of Austin, Texas, was charged with DUI after his 2014 Jeep Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) was involved in a chase that started when McLaughlin refused to stop for Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Wister Police Department Officer Brandon Cooper on the south side of Poteau on U.S. 271.

According to the report sent to The Poteau Daily News by Poteau Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell, a mechanical issue forced the Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, whose name was unknown as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, out of the pursuit, but Cooper continued to pursue McLaughlin, which continued until McLaughlin's vehicle collided with a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Joe D. Moon, 35, of Spiro at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and Ben Klutts Drive, where McLaughlin's vehicle entered the intersection, went left of center and collided with Moon's vehicle, which was heading southbound on North Broadway Avenue and attempting to turn east onto Ben Klutts Drive.

According to the report, the collision forced McLaughlin's vehicle back and caused it to collide with the front end of Cooper's Wister PD patrol car. McLaughlin's vehicle then rolled forward, hit the curb, continued into the Burger King parking lot and came to a rest against a concrete island.

Moon was transported to Baptist Fort Smith (Ark.) by LeFlore County Emergency Management Services for incapacitating injuries to his head and trunk, while Cooper reported no injuries.

McLaughlin was transported to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center by Oklahoma Highway Patrol for non-incapacitating injuries to his arms and legs.

McLaughlin, who was suspected of driving under the influence, had criminal charges filed against him by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The motor vehicle collision was worked by the Poteau Police Department, which had some units join in the chase by the time it arrived on North Broadway Avenue near Family Dollar and The Poteau Daily News office.