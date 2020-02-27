Early voting begins in LeFlore County

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for the March 3 Presidential Preferential Primary Election, Leflore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele said today.

Please keep the following information and tips in mind as the election approaches.

Early voting will be available Thursday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting is also available on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m.

- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Sample ballots are available at the County Election Board office.

- Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the County Election Board to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. Show a valid photo ID issued by federal, state, or tribal government; or show the free voter identification card issued to every voter.