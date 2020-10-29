Early voting begins today, ends on Halloween
David Seeley
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Local and area people can begin casting their votes for Tuesday's election in the early voting three-day period that begins today at the LeFlore County Election Board office, located in the LeFlore County Court House annex west of the court house on Church Street.
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, which just so happens to be Halloween.
Most ballots will need to be marked on both sides, so voters need to check both sides of their ballot(s) when voting.
For additional information, call (918) 647-3701 or (918) 647-4880.
