EAST night out celebrates four years
By:
Dianna F. Dandridge-Rystrom
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
POTEAU, OK
Student participants of the Education Acceleration by Service and Technology (EAST) program at the Kiamichi Technology Center celebrated four years training students last week with a night-out open house where students displayed their work and invited the public to discover all the program has to offer.
“Our EAST Night Out event is a wonderful opportunity for people to see our students in action and form community partnerships," Kelly Falkner, EAST Facilitator said. "Our KTC students have so much to contribute and a genuine desire to be positive agents of change in their communities.”
