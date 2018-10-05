Education Round Table planned in Poteau

A LeFlore County Education Round Table featuring two Oklahoma Education Association leaders is scheduled Thursday in Poteau.

OEA President Alicia Priest and board member Jeanette Stites of Poteau Upper Elementary School will attend.

The discussion will center on challenges and opportunities for public education funding and what people can do for schools.

"Join us for a round-table discussion about the second year of Together We're Stronger, the OEA's three-year organizing plan to push for better funding and fairer pay," the OEA Facebook event page read. "This conversation is open to all stakeholders — educators, educational support professionals, administrators, parents, business owners, city officials and community members — because we're all in this together."

The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Kiamichi Technology Center, 1509 S. McKenna St.