Educational support workers recognized
By:
Cody Banning
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
POTEAU, OK
It takes a lot to run a school. Of course, the core of a balanced academic environment is why children go to school, but it is important to keep them organized, safe and fed while there. This is where educational support staff come in.
Tomorrow is National Education Support Professionals Day, a day to recognize support staff — like secretaries, clerks, custodians and paraprofessionals — and their contribution to education.
Category: