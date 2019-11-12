Educational support workers recognized

By: 
Cody Banning
PDN Reporter
cbanning@poteaudailynews.com
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
POTEAU, OK

It takes a lot to run a school. Of course, the core of a balanced academic environment is why children go to school, but it is important to keep them organized, safe and fed while there. This is where educational support staff come in.
Tomorrow is National Education Support Professionals Day, a day to recognize support staff — like secretaries, clerks, custodians and paraprofessionals — and their contribution to education.

