Eight new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in LeFlore County; two Talihina men become deaths No. 22, 23
LeFlore County saw eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday.
Wednesday's new cases were three cases each in Arkoma and Pocola and one each in Bokoshe and Talihina.
LeFlore County's death total due to complications from COVID-19 rose to 23 with two Talihina men in the age 65-and-older group passing.
The deaths have been five in Poteau, seven in Heavener, three in Pocola, three in Talihina, a resident apiece from Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.
The active cases as of Wednesday afternoon were:
Poteau — 49
Heavener — 23
Talihina — 16
Wister — 15
Cameron — 11
Pocola — 11
Spiro — 11
Shady Point — 8
Bokoshe — 5
Arkoma — 3
Howe — 3
Panama — 3
The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring in March.
There have been a total of 102,792 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
