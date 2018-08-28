Election Tuesday: polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

School bond issues are on the ballots today in Poteau and Pocola.

The special elections, along with a town trustee election in Talihina, are local issues coinciding with state runoff elections.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Poteau School District's $14.6 million proposal includes $200,000 for security improvements districtwide, $8,665 million for a new seventh- and eighth-grade center and $5,735 million for a new classroom building at the high school.

In Pocola, voters will decide on a $665,000 bond issue for an elementary multipurpose activity building. The building would be used for elementary physical education classes and activities, including athletic games.

A portable stage would be included for school plays, programs, Rise and Shine programs and other activities. It also would provide an indoor facility for recess during bad weather, school officials said.

Talihina voters will elect candidates to fill two unexpired terms on the town Board of Trustees. Candidates are Pamela Lewis, Gary Johnson and Nikki Hibdon.

At the state level, Republican voters will decide which candidates will proceed to the Nov. 6 general election in seven races:

• Governor — Kevin Stitt and Mick Cornett.

• Lieutenant governor — Matt Pinnell and Dana Murphy.

• State auditor and inspector — Charlie Prater and Cindy Byrd.

• Attorney general — Gentner Drummond and Mike Hunter.

• Superintendent of public instruction — Linda Murphy and Joy Hofmeister.

• Commissioner of labor — Leslie Osborne and Cathy Costello.

• Corporation commissioner — Brian Bingman and Bob Anthony.

Democrats will choose general election candidates in two races:

• District 2 U.S. representative — Jason Nichols and Clay Padgett.

• Corporation commission — Ashley Nicole McCray and Blake Cummings

Voters registered as Independent may request a Democratic ballot. The Republican races are limited only to registered Republican voters.

Libertarians will choose between two candidates for governor — Chris Powell and Rex. L. Lawhorn.

You must be a registered Republican or Libertarian to vote in those parties' runoffs. The Democratic Party voted to open their 2018-19 primaries to registered Independents.