Elementary, My Dear Campers

Poteau football coach Greg Werner, left, watches campers go through drills where they were trying to fight off blocks to get to potential ball carriers to tackle them during Tuesday morning’s session of the two-day Poteau Pirates Elementary School Football Camp at Costner Stadium. The camp is scheduled to end Wednesday morning, weather permitting. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Category: