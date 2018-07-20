Enes Kanter donates $1k to BG Club

The Enes Kanter Foundation recently donated $1,000 to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County.

Kanter, a former Oklahoma City Thunder player now with the New York Knicks, visited the club earlier this month as a side trip on his summer basketball camp tour across the United States and Canada. He visited the police department, mayor and the club, where he played basketball with the youth. The foundation helps foster awareness and assistance for youth development in areas such as education, poverty alleviation and social harmony.

“I am extremely grateful for Enes making such a long trip just to spend some time with our members and getting to know our community,” said Arielle Perry, local club director.

“I am thankful for his voice asking our community to back us up and show support to these kids. His money isn’t why we asked him to come by to see us, but of course we are always very thankful for monetary donations too. We will forever consider him a friend of our club.”

Perry said the funds will go toward operational costs. The club runs on donations, and faces bills like everyone else, she said — leasing, insurance, electric, Internet, water.

“We have to be able to pay our staff, and I can guarantee you, they’re not here for a big check,” she said. She said they hope to eventually move into a larger facility. Currently, the club is hosted in the First Presbyterian Annex behind the First Presbyterian Church in Poteau on Clayton Ave. The club also would like to someday take its members on field trips, but need a club vehicle, which in turn is additional costs for insurance and paying a driver.

“We desperately need a secure donor base, dependable monthly donations that we know are going to come in each month,” she said. She said current individual donations are low. The club has since started a campaign to get 1,000 people signed up for online monthly donations of $10 or more before Aug. 1.

Online donations are accepted at www.bgcleflorecounty.org. You can also call them at (918) 647-7136 or follow them on Facebook (@BoysNGirlsClubLefloreCounty).