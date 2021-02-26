Enjoy Your Retirement

LeFlore County Historical Society President Randy Bridgman, right, presents outgoing LeFlore County Museum Director Bonnie Prigmore with a plaque thanking her for her longtime service to both the Historical Society and the museum. Prigmore retired as director earlier this month, and was succeeded by David Deaton. Photo Courtesy LeFlore County Historical Society Lowrey’s Facebook Page
Friday, February 26, 2021

