Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center of Poteau has announced a new pet policy to allow visitations of pets with patients.

EOMC, led by its Board of Trustees, announced the policy Wednesday.

"We realize that the emotional and psychological needs of patients are as important as physical needs," EOMC said in a press release.

"All three must be maintained in balance for the true healing to take place. Research shows that pet visits may significantly improve morale and possibly lower blood pressure levels in some people. EOMC is supportive of pet visitation as an ongoing commitment to quality health care for its patients."

All pet visits must be scheduled. Pets will not be allowed in patient rooms. Pets will bellowed in the newly remodeled atrium area only. All animals mutt be current on their vaccinations and a submitted form from their veterinarian presented 24 hours before planned visit.

To obtain the visiting animal health form, contact the EOMC infection preventionist at (918) 635-3322 or email at dford@eomchospital.com.