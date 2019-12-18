EOMC center renamed for retiring board member

It has been said that a great leader is less a boss and more like the captain of a ship. This old business analogy posits that a true leader sees their business as a unit, and themselves as a driving force behind that unit. Secretary for the Board of Trustees at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Mary Helen Lucas is, according to hospital administration, staff and her own actions, exemplary of this analogy. Today, Lucas retired from the board amidst a packed and tearful ceremony.

Lucas was appointed to the board in 2008 to serve out the rest of her late husband Larry Lucas' term, and was re-appointed many times thereafter. During her tenure with the board, Lucas helped with the full restructuring of the surgery department by proofreading and helping to structure manuals and forms that were required to help make EOMC the state-of-the-art facility it is today.

