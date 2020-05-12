EOMC reopening its hospital, clinics

After reopening on a limited basis last week, Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center will reopen its hospital and its clinics beginning today, but the cafeteria will not reopen until 7 a.m. Monday.

The following will be the guidelines followed:

• Screeners will be in place at entrances to screen everyone entering for COVID 19 symptoms.

• Visiting hours at the hospital will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

• Hospital entrances will be limited to the front entrance and emergency department.

• The Family Medical Clinic front entrance will be open for all patients.

• All visitors will be required to stay in the room with the patient that they came to see.

• We encourage visitors to bring a mask and wear it while in one of our facilities.

• We request that visitors observe the 6 feet “social distancing” routine.