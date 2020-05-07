EOMC revises visitor policy

Effective beginning at 8 a.m. today (Friday), Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center will revise its visitor policy to begin returning to normal operations.

The following visitor restrictions will be in place:

• Patients that are hospitalized will be allowed one visitor per day, Monday through Friday. Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visitors must enter through the front entrance of the hospital and be screened before proceeding to the patient’s room. While at EOMC, visitors must remain in the patient’s room. Visitors must provide their own mask and wear it continuously. No exceptions.

• Patients that are utilizing the emergency department, one of our clinics, lab, radiology, physical therapy or other hospital department may be accompanied by one adult visitor. Both the patient and visitor will be screen upon arrival. The visitor must provide their own mask and wear it continuously. All visitors must remain in the patient room or area designated by staff.

• One parent may accompany a child to any of the services at EOMC and must stay in the room with the patient. The parent will wear a mask at all times, while at EOMC. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.

• Special consideration will be given to families with a loved one at “end of life."

For additional information, call EOMC Chief Executive Officer Bob Carter at (918) 635-3309 or (918) 413-8996.