EPIC educators donate more than $10,000 to feed frontline hospital staff statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two principals at EPIC Charter Schools are the driving force behind more than $10,000 in donations collected to provide 640 meals to frontline medical staff at 13 hospitals and two Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) sites in Oklahoma.

EPIC principals Lealon Taylor and Tonya Mann had the idea when they learned a colleague’s wife, an emergency room nurse, was struggling under the weight of long hours and intense working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to do something nice for her and her coworkers, who are under a huge amount of stress and working incredibly long hours right now,” Taylor said, adding that what started as a small gesture of 19 meals quickly grew once the word got out to other EPIC employees. “It just grew from there and morphed into something quite special.”

The funds were collected and distributed by the Onward Oklahoma Foundation, an Oklahoma City-based (a 501 c3). Meals and beverages were provided by locally owned restaurants and bakeries across the state and distributed to healthcare workers in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Muskogee, Lawton, Norman and Ponca City.