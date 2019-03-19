Escapee has been captured

A Missouri escapee who was caught in Heavener, then escaped again by staking a wrecking a police car has been recaptured in Missouri, authorities said Tuesday.

LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale said Travis Lee Davis reportedly was found trying to hide at a private residence and his alleged accomplice, Christole Hurst, was located at a women's shelter in Sedalia, Mo.

Davis escaped from jail in Sedalia March 10.

He escaped in LeFlore County last week. Authorities said he stole a truck here a returned to Missouri.