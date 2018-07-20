Excessive heat warned for Friday

The National Weather Service in Tulsa said the worst heat of the summer — so far — is headed our way today [Friday].

The heat began Thursday and is set to continue today with an excessive heat warning posted for this area. The temperature is expected to hit 105 with heat indexes between 112 to 117 and may trigger heat-related illnesses.

The warning ends at 9 p.m. tonight unless canceled.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” the NWS said. “When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.”

Never leave people or pets in closed, parked vehicles. Heat inside these spaces can reach 150 quickly, which then can lead to stroke and death.

Heat stroke is an emergency. If you suspect someone is suffering from it, pull them to a cool, shaded location and call 911. Symptoms can include dizziness, throbbing headache, red and hot skin, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, rapid heartbeat and rapid, shallow breathing.

In pets, overheating symptoms can also include increased heart rate, difficulty breathing, rapid heart beat, mild weakness, seizures and vomiting. Call a veterinarian.

Hot temperatures continue this Saturday with a high of 100 expected Saturday and 97 for Sunday.