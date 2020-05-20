Extended unemployment benefits now available

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans eligible for 13 weeks of extended unemployment benefits may now file online at https://ui.ok.gov.

The federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program is designed for individuals who have exhausted regular benefits. Eligible claimants will receive an additional 13 weeks of relief for the period of March 29 through the week ending Dec. 26.

“The online application process is up and running,” Secretary for Digital Transformation David Ostrowe said. “Individuals should login to their ui.ok.gov account and follow the instructions to apply for PEUC relief.”

Claimants whose benefit year has ended since July 1, 2019, will be required to file a new regular unemployment claim before a PEUC claim can be submitted. If eligibility for regular unemployment relief is approved, the claimant will receive regular unemployment as opposed to PEUC. Individuals ineligible for regular unemployment benefits will be allowed to file a PEUC claim, against the previous monetarily eligible claim.

“It’s important that individuals first file for regular unemployment benefits,” Ostrowe said. “The system is designed to determine eligibility in stages. Just as with PUA, PEUC applicants must have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits in order to file for extended benefits.”

To qualify for PEUC, claimants must:

• Have a benefit year ending after July 1, 2019.

• Exhausted their regular unemployment benefit allowance.

• File the PEUC application.