Federal Mint honors Choctaw Code Talkers
By:
Dianna F. Dandridge-Rystrom
Wednesday, June 5, 2019
POTEAU, OK
In a day and age where communication is nearly
instantaneous and electronics can translate one
language to another, the heritage and skills of a
previous generation can almost be pushed out of memory.
Thanks to the U.S. Mint, the efforts of the
Native American Code Talkers will not pass into oblivion,
but will remain as part of our history and culture.
