FEMA in county, looking for flood damage survivors

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is scheduled to be in Spiro at 600 N. Broadway through at least today,

but will remain on sight as long as disaster victims are coming in to report their damages.

Days and weeks of rain resulted in heavy flooding and severe flash flooding in some areas of LeFlore County.

Some affected residents might have had flood insurance, some might have insurance that did not cover the

damage caused by flash flooding, but FEMA representatives are working to see how they can help individuals

affected by the recent floods. "FEMA really needs people to call in their damages or go by the mobile unit as soon

as possible, so the assessments can begin," Kim Wann, LeFlore County Emergency Management Director said.

Wann said people affected by either the floods or the flash floods should call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) with their

damage, location and other information.

