Final FP softball season enjoyable for Poteau senior duo despite no postseason berth

DYNAMIC DUO — Poteau softball seniors Kaylee Nixon, left, and Callie Hambrick display their picture shadow boxes they received during Senior Night ceremonies Monday night. PDN photo by David Seeley
David Seeley
Saturday, September 29, 2018

The Poteau Lady Pirates had good moments this past fast-pitch softball season, which both seniors, right fielder/designated hitter Kaylee Nixon and center fielder Callie Hambrick, enjoyed.
However, both seniors would trade any part of the success this fall for a trip to the playoffs. For the first time in likely decades, there was no fast-pitch softball postseason for the Lady Pirates because they finished fifth in their district, needing to finish in the top four to be eligible this fall for postseason play.

