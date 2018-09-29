Final FP softball season enjoyable for Poteau senior duo despite no postseason berth

The Poteau Lady Pirates had good moments this past fast-pitch softball season, which both seniors, right fielder/designated hitter Kaylee Nixon and center fielder Callie Hambrick, enjoyed.

However, both seniors would trade any part of the success this fall for a trip to the playoffs. For the first time in likely decades, there was no fast-pitch softball postseason for the Lady Pirates because they finished fifth in their district, needing to finish in the top four to be eligible this fall for postseason play.