First Chance to Donate Blood This Week

Glenn Stripling, right, donates blood with the aid of Oklahoma Blood Institution technician Nancy Gutierrez during Martin Luther King Jr. Day’s blood drive at the Heavener First Baptist Church. Monday was the first of three straight blood drives. There will be a two-day blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Wednesday at CASC, followed by one from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Anytime Fitness in Poteau. PDN photo by David Seeley
Monday, January 18, 2021

