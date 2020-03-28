First COVID-19 case in LeFlore County Confirmed

The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in LeFlore County.

In a statement released by the Oklahoma State Health Department, "There are 377 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include LeFlore and Nowata counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's 'Safer at Home' executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16."

So far, there have been 15 deaths in Oklahoma from the coronavirus according to the Oklahoma State Health Department.