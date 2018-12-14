First responders work semi rollover

First responders worked a semi rollover wreck at the intersection of Highway 1 and 259 on Thursday evening in Big Cedar.

Haw Creek and Whitesboro fire departments, LeFlore County Emergency Management and Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked the wreck.

Haw Creek Fire Department said visibility was limited at the time, with heavy rain and fog. The cargo was non-hazardous.

Troopers were called out around 11 p.m. with the roadway reopened around 2:30 a.m. The initial report put out by OHP dispatch said there were injuries, but the extent of or type of injuries were not released.