Five CASC baseball players sign with four-year schools on Tuesday afternoon
By:
David Seeley
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
The Carl Albert State College baseball season for 2019 is only about a month old, but five players have already solidified plans to play at four-year schools beginning next year.
Red Oak duo Lane Grogan and Morgan Crenshaw signed with the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, while Red Oak’s Cash Balentine, Davis Rogers and Hunter Church are signing with East Central University in Ada.
Category: