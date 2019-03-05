Five CASC baseball players sign with four-year schools on Tuesday afternoon

Five Carl Albert State College baseball players sign letters of intent with four-year schools in a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. Red Oak duo Lane Grogan, far left, and Morgan Crenshaw, center, signed with Arkansas-Fort Smith, while Davis Rogers, second from left, Red Oak’s Cash Balentine, second from right, and Hunter Church all signed with East Central University in Ada. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
The Carl Albert State College baseball season for 2019 is only about a month old, but five players have already solidified plans to play at four-year schools beginning next year.
Red Oak duo Lane Grogan and Morgan Crenshaw signed with the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, while Red Oak’s Cash Balentine, Davis Rogers and Hunter Church are signing with East Central University in Ada.

