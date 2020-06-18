Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday in LeFlore County

After not seeing any COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County since Sunday, Thursday saw five new cases confirmed according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler.

Two of the five were in new places — one in Bokoshe and one in Pocola. However, the other three were in Heavener, which makes coronavirus cases three, four and five. All total, there have been 26 COVID-19 cases confirmed in LeFlore County.

There are now 12 active cases in the county. Along with these five, there are two in Shady Point, another one in Heavener, two in southern LeFlore County with Smithville residences, Cameron and Spiro.

Of the 26 cases, two of them were Talihina residents who lived outside the county — one in Pushmataha County who passed earlier this spring and one in Latimer County.

The first "case" of a LeFlore County person was in March when a person who spends most of his time here contracted the virus but had a Moore residence, thus his case was "awarded" to Cleveland County.