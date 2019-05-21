Five other local baseball players All-State alternates

Five local high school baseball players got word late Friday night that they are 2019 Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State alternates for the June 2 game at Enid's David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

Poteau's Bryson Myers, Cameron's Jalen Ward, Panama's Drew Butler and Whitesboro's Tucker LeMay and Corben Culley joined Whitesboro's Ethan Adams as alternates. Any or all the alternates can be added to the Middle or Small East All-State Teams should anyone currently an All-Stater be unable to play in the June 2 OBCA All-State Games.