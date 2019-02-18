Five Poteau wrestlers qualify for state

Poteau wrestling coaches Devin Cochran, left, and Chris Ford, right, pose with the five Pirates who qualified for this weeks’s Class 4A State Tournament after they qualified for state at last weekend’s regional tournament in Catoosa. State qualifiers are, from second from the left, Dakota James, Ethan Carey, Jarrett Lilley, Seth Ford and Nathan Ulmer. Photo by Larry Ulmer
Monday, February 18, 2019

CATOOSA — Five Poteau High School wrestlers will compete at this weekend’s Class 4A State Tournament, which will be Friday and Saturday at Oklahoma City’s State Fair Arena after they qualified during last weekend’s regional tournament. Four of those five will be making their final state tournament. Seniors Nathan Ulmer (195 pounds) and Seth Ford (220) were regional runners, senior Dakota James (152) was third and senior Jarrett Lilley (160) and sophomore Ethan Carey (170) were fifth.

