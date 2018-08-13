Flash Flood Watch issued

The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a Flash Flood Watch through 7 p.m. Wednesday for this area.

The NWS said 3-4 inches of rain is likely, although isolated amounts up to 7 inches is possible. Isolated flash flooding of low-lying areas, smaller creeks and streams is possible.

"Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall are expected to affect eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas through Wednesday," the NWS posted. "There will be breaks in the rainfall at any one location, but when it is raining, the rainfall rates will be high enough to cause some higher totals."

Rain and thunderstorm chances remain throughout the entire week's forecast and into the weekend while additional upper level disturbances move into the plains, the NWS said. Temperature highs are still forecast in the upper 70s to low 90s.