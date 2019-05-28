Flood hits historic proportions

Memorial Day 2019 will go down in history, not for anything

related to the meaning of the holiday, but because the epic

flooding is beyond most people’s memory.

“I saw the flood of ‘45. We sat right here in a ‘46

Ford my father had just bought. There weren’t as

many trees then, so you could see all around. But,

this is worse,” Jack Smith, owner of J-Sac’s in Arkoma said.

