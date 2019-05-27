Flooding continues on Arkansas
By:
Dianna F. Dandridge-Rystrom
Monday, May 27, 2019
POTEAU, OK
Coming into Memorial Day weekend, travelers
need to be aware that recent heavy rains have
forced the Corps of Engineers to release tremendous
amounts of water to proactively control flooding
issues, versus a free flow flood. That situation has forced other
authorities to close roads and highways as the controlled waters
are released.
For the full story, please subscribe to the e-edition at
www.poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions , or come
into the office at 804 N Broadway, #A in Poteau!
Category: