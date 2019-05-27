Flooding continues on Arkansas

Coming into Memorial Day weekend, travelers

need to be aware that recent heavy rains have

forced the Corps of Engineers to release tremendous

amounts of water to proactively control flooding

issues, versus a free flow flood. That situation has forced other

authorities to close roads and highways as the controlled waters

are released.

