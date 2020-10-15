Former PDN intern gets journalism award

INDIANAPOLIS — The Society of Professional Journalists is pleased to honor former Poteau Daily News intern Katelyn Howard with the 2020 Julie Galvan Outstanding Graduate in Journalism Award. Howard is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication where she was the SPJ campus chapter president. Howard hosts “Here & Now,” a live daily show at National Public Radio affiliate KGOU-FM.

This award honors a journalism graduate nominated by their campus chapters and selected by the Society’s leaders on the basis of character, service to the community, scholarship, proficiency in practical journalism and significant contributions to their SPJ chapter. The award is named in memory of Julie Galvan, a former president of the SPJ San Jose State University Campus Chapter, who was killed in a car accident while on her way to an internship in 1996.

Howard will be recognized virtually during the SPJ 2020 Journalism Conference.