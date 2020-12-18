Former PHS, CASC administrator, Poteau mayor passes away
Former Poteau High School principal, Carl Albert State College administrator and Poteau Mayor Harrell Bright passed away Tuesday in Tulsa.
Bright, age 84 who was born Aug. 30, 1936, was principal at Poteau High School before going to Carl Albert Junior College as department head for two divisions, Social and Behavioral Sciences as well as Communications and Fine Arts, retiring from there in 1993.
Bright was a member and board chairman of the LeFlore County Equalization and Excise Board as well as being named Poteau Man of the Year in 1987 and received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.
Bright was a Paul Harris Fellow in the Poteau Rotary Club. He retired as fire chief of the Poteau Fire Department (1960-94). He was a graduate of National Fire Academy in seven areas. He served as an instructor at the Fire Service Training at Oklahoma State University for 20 years, also serving on the State Fire Marshall Commission and serving on every committee in State Fire Fighters Association.
Harrell was a past mayor of the City of Poteau, a member of the PHS Athletic Hall of Fame in basketball. He and Wayne Plummer were partners in Plummer-Bright Insurance for 23 years.
