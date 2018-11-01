Former Poteau athlete preps for facing his alma mater; Lowrimore was receiver on 2013 state-title game team as well as a basketball player, golfer for Pirates
By:
David Seeley
Thursday, November 1, 2018
Whether being a coach was former Poteau High School athlete Jarrett Lowrimore’s dream, it’s become a reality for the 2014 PHS graduate. During the off-season, Lowrimore was named as an assistant coach for his 2013 Class 4A state runner-up Poteau team’s coach, Greg Werner, when the veteran coach left Van Buren, Ark., for Hilldale High School, located on the southside of Muskogee and is Poteau’s District 4A-4 title showdown Senior Night game opponent tonight at Costner Stadium.
Lowrimore said he’s loving every minute of being a coach.
Category: