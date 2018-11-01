Former Poteau coach makes second return “home” tonight; Werner in first year coaching 10th-ranked Hilldale Hornets

In the lives of coaches, there’s always a chance to return to a place where he or she previously coached. Tonight, Greg Werner will do so for the second time when the former Poteau Pirates coach, current coach Forrest Mazey’s predecessor, will bring his 10th-ranked Hilldale Hornets to Costner Stadium for a District 4A-4 title showdown at 7 tonight at Costner Stadium.

Werner, who coached the Pirates to the Class 4A state title game in 2013, said he’s anxious to see his former colleagues and friends.